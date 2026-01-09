Pioneer Preps For America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER AMERICA 250 … The Village of Pioneer has begun to prepare for the upcoming U.S.A.’s 250th anniversary celebration by hanging commemorative banners.

By: Brenna White THE VILLAGE REPORTER publisher@thevillagereporter.com With the snow still fresh on the ground, the Village of Pioneer is already looking ahead to a historic summer. As 2026 begins, local crews have taken to the streets to...