BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Buildings In Village Needing Attention

Present were: Mayor Cody Reynolds, Robert Mohre, Rosemary Alexander Thiel, Cletus Radabaugh, Eric Jenkins, Shelly Cox, Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn, and Police Chief Randy Mohre. Mayor Cody Reynolds called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm.

March meeting minutes approved by Eric Jenkins and seconded by Bob Mohre

Mayor Reynolds and Eric Jenkins looked over and signed April purchase orders that were prepared prior by Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn.

Council then reviewed and signed the monthly financial reports as presented prior by Fiscal Officer Osborn. Receipts were presented at $2795.64 with payments at $1499.52.

Osborn reported that there are a few garbage bills to collect, Reynolds will give names to Randy Mohre to contact for payment.

Shelly Cox reported a fox in town, Reynolds stated he will contact the game warden to set some traps to see if it can be caught so it does not hurt property or animals.

Bob Mohre stated there are a couple buildings in town that may need to be removed, however there is a possibility of asbestos, and the County and Health Department will need to be contacted for proper removal. Reynolds will contact these departments.

Clete Radabaugh stated that there are some street cracks that need repaired and the county may be able to help the village out with these. Osborn will email Todd Roth to see if he can help.

Reynolds also mentioned that the county may be able to mow the village’s hills, according to Todd Roth from the county, he will be looking into this for us and will keep us updated.

Mayor Reynolds also mentioned that the residence that has abandoned vehicles and garbage has been contacted by the police chief and they have 30 days for removal.

The next meeting will be held Thursday May 11, 2023 at 6 p.m.