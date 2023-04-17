SWANTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Recognizes Business Professionals Of America Qualifiers

BPA RECOGNITION … Students received recognition for their achievements while competing in the Business Professionals of America State Competition. Pictured are:Phoenix Kazmierczak, Hayden Callicotte, Kirsten Bates, Alaina Pelland, Saylor NcNally, and Santiago Moreno. (PHOTO BY JAC OB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Swanton Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, April 13th. The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The current agenda was then adopted before the board moved to recognize BPA (Business Professionals of America) Top-Ten All-State and National Qualifiers for Swanton.

The following individuals were recognized for their achievements. Mr. Ron Kauffman, the Swanton High School BPA State Qualifier. Kirsten Bates – top ten all-state, state runner-up and national qualifier in fundamental accounting.

Hayden Callicotte – top ten all-state and national qualifier in payroll accounting. Phoenix Kazmierczak – top ten all-state, state runner-up and national qualifier in advanced accounting.

Alaina Pelland – top ten all-state and national qualifier in personal finance management. Saylor McNally – top ten all-state in advanced accounting. Santiago Moreno – BPA state tournament qualifier.

Following recognitions, the board heard a report from the treasurer. As part of the report, board members approved the minutes from the previously held meeting on March 22nd, listed financial reports, investments, and donations.

Appropriation modifications and estimated resource changes were also approved as part of the report.

The board next moved to approve an agreement with Julian and Grube, Inc, which is an accounting firm, for agreed upon procedures for the MSP/Medicaid Program.

The annual cost for this service is $1,600.00. A presentation was then given by Kerri Weird, Superintendent of the Northwest Ohio ESC, and Homer Hendricks, CFO Treasurer.

This presentation was in regard to help being provided by the NWOESC for the districts search for a new treasurer.

It was stated that current Treasurer Joyce Kinsman will be leaving after this current school year to join the Archbold School District.

Reports and recommendations of the Superintendent were then heard and approved. These included personnel recommendations, and an annual agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for 2023-2024.

Building reports were then given with it being stated a bid process will be taking place for the roadway from North Main Street to the school.

A complete tear out of the road will take place with new drainage being added. An alternate bid may also be going out for sidewalk repairs.

With no other business to attend to, the board moved to adjourn at 7:07 p.m.

