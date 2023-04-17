Montpelier Public Library Topic For CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

LEARNING ABOUT THE LIBRARY … Montpelier Public Library Director Angie Humphrey, right, served as guest speaker at the April 10th meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier. Shown presenting her an appreciation gift at left is Auxiliary Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, also a member of the Friends of the Library organization. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Angie Humphrey, Director for the Montpelier Public Library, was guest speaker at the general meeting of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, April 10th held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier, Robison Room. She was introduced by Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard.

Founded in 1957 under the Montpelier Exempted Schools system, the local library has undergone many changes over the years.

In addition to offering books, magazines and newspaper copies in many different categories, the library serves the public of all ages with a variety of services, digital resources, database sources, special programs, community outreach and a “library of things”.

A monthly calendar is posted showing the schedule for many activities planned at the library and in the community.

Montpelier’s library also shares/receives books and other resources with over 100 other Ohio libraries.

Patrons are issued photo ID library cards, no fee required. Book sales are held at least four times each year.

This year’s summer reading program will kick off June 1st. Octoberfest is planned the first Saturday in October by the Friends of the Library organization, which helps to raise funds to support the library’s varied services.

Library services include computer use, copies, fax, poster printing, lamination, free WiFi, trail maps, microfilm machine, Ellison die machine and accelerated reader for school students.

Digital resources are audiobooks, ebooks, magazines, movies, music, TV shows by Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy, along with Beanstack reading challenges.

Database resources include Northstar Digital Literacy, Ancestry.com, newspaper source, Heritage Quest, Medline, Sanborn Fire Ins. Maps, Consumer Reports, Chilton Library, and Transparent Language Online.

Special programs are offered on book discussion, chess club, crafts for all ages, Storytime, chair yoga, Lego Club, classic movies, Movin’ 2 Music for children and youth, NAMI, Pokemon Club, Coloring Club for kids and adults, and activities for seniors 50+.

Community outreach events include My First Chapter, Relay for Life, National Night Out, Street Jam, Bean Days, Old Tyme Holiday Gathering, Santa House, and Reading at school.

A “Library of Things” to check out are Hotspots (for those without WiFi), puzzles, birdwatching backpacks, memory kits, rubber stamps, puppet packs, board games, sensory packs, STEAM kits, CD player, looms, Kill a Watt (from NorthWestern Electric), and cake pans.

A meeting room is also available for non-profit organization’s use, depending on the library’s schedule.

The library’s regular hours are Monday & Thursday-9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. More information is available by calling the library at 419-485-3287.

Following the program, Auxiliary President Patty Ledyard conducted the business portion of the meeting.

Roll call was answered to “What is your favorite Easter activity?”. Thought for the day was “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card” by Laura Bush.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Patient favors for April were special bunnies provided by Linda Dilworth.

Connie Dunseth is in charge of patient favors for May.

Plans were discussed for the annual Montpelier Hospital Staff Appreciation Tea scheduled Tuesday, May 2nd from 1:30-3:00 p.m., sponsored by the local auxiliary.

Setup for the tea will be at 1:00 p.m. A signup sheet for food donations from auxiliary members was passed.

Auxiliary members not present who wish to donate food items should contact Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, ph: 419-485-4567.

Correspondence was read. Nominations for the slate of officers for the 2023-2024 year were read as follows: President-Armeda Sawmiller, Vice President-Linda Dilworth, Secretary-Connie Dunseth, and Treasurer-Joyce Schelling.

Election of officers will be held at the May 8th meeting and installation is planned at the June 12th luncheon meeting.

“Happy Nurses’ Week” will be observed May 6-12 and the auxiliary will post special flyers at the Montpelier Hospital thanking all nurses for their dedication to excellent care for their patients.

The next auxiliary general meeting will be Monday, May 8th at 1:00 p.m. in the Robison Room at St. Paul’s UM Church, Montpelier.

Guest speaker will be Holly Zeedyk from Parkview Physicians Group, Bryan, on dermatology and skin conditions. Roll call will be “Share your plans for Memorial Day weekend”. Guests are welcome to attend.

The meeting closed with reciting the auxiliary prayer.