BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Possible Zoning Changes Being Looked At For Main Street

The Blakeslee Village Council met on April 3, 2024. Present were Mayor Eric Jenkins, Robert Mohre, Rosemary Alexander Thiel, Council President Shelly Cox, Linda Muehlfeld, Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn, and Police Chief Randy Mohre.

The meeting began at 6 p.m. with the approval of the last meeting’s minutes as presented before the most recent purchase orders prepared by Fiscal Officer Osborn were read and signed.

The financial reports for March were signed, with receipts at $8,682.88 and payments at $1,700.50.

It has been shared that there are five residents that have yet to get up to...