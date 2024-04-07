BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Discussion On Operating Costs For City Fountain Held & Guidelines For Public Participation Enacted

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs met on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 5 p.m. After the minutes from the March 19th meeting were approved, the board welcomed the hearing of public concerns.

Mr. Metz greeted the board and reiterated much of what was spoken at the Bryan City Council meeting the night previous, expounding that many municipalities are moving towards a simple live stream of their meetings.

Mr. Metz then detailed his concerns with using Spotify as the publishing platform for the audio of the meetings, with it be...