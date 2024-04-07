BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Golf Cart Ordinance To Be Discussed At April 15th Meeting

The Bryan City Council met on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. After the approval of the minutes from their March 18, 2024 meeting as presented, council welcomed the hearing of any public concerns.

Bill Metz came in, and again told council that he is unsure why they find video transmission of their meetings cost prohibitive.

He stated that he knows of equipment that would do the job for around $1,000 per outfitted room, which is drastically different from the $440,000 quoted to the BPA.

He shared that he feels as though the estimate was not given from a company with the best intere...