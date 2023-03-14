BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Clerk Reports Solid Month Financially

POSITIVE FINANCIAL MONTH … Blakeslee Village Clerk Courtny Osborn (pictured) stated that it was a very good month financially for the village, with revenue at $10,046.97 and payments at $2,623.26. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Blakeslee Village Council meeting, held on March 9, began with roll call. Council members in attendance were Eric Jenkins, Rosemary Thiel and Shelly Cox.

First, council approved the minutes from the February 9 council meeting.