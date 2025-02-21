Blueprints For Blooms: Kicking Off A Gardening Workshop Series

PRESS RELEASE – On Sunday, February 2, 2025, the Robert Fulton Ag Center hosted the first event in a new gardening workshop series, Blueprints for Blooms. This workshop focused on planning a garden space at home while exploring the role of pollinators in a healthy ecosystem.

The event began with a hands-on activity where participants created their own pollinator seed packets to take home and plant.

Attendees selected from a variety of native flower seeds, learning how diverse plant species can support pollinators like bees and butterflies.

The first presenter, Roger Myers, delivered an engaging discussion on the essential role of bees as pollinators. He emphasized simple yet effective ways homeowners can support bee populations, such as providing water sources, planting native flowers, and allowing dandelions to grow as an early-season pollen source.

He also shared a remarkable fact: a single honeybee colony must visit approximately two million flowers to produce just one pound of honey.

Following Myers, Michelle Wallace from Central State University Extension provided an insightful presentation on different types of gardens, focusing on rain gardens and vegetable gardens.

Rain gardens are designed to manage storm water runoff by using deep-rooted native plants that absorb excess water while reducing soil erosion and improving water quality.

Vegetable gardens, on the other hand, offer a sustainable way to grow fresh produce at home while promoting healthy soil practices. Wallace discussed key techniques such as companion planting, crop rotation, and soil enrichment to enhance garden productivity.

The workshop provided attendees with valuable knowledge and practical inspiration for starting or improving their own gardens. As the series continues, the next event, Feathers and Flowers, will take place Sunday April 27 from 2 to 4 PM.

This hands-on workshop will bring the community together to complete a rain and vegetable garden at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 St Rte. 108 Wauseon OH, 43567, further demonstrating the benefits of conservation-minded gardening.

If you would like to register for this event email coleplassman@fultoncountyoh.com or call 419-337-9673 to RSVP.