Williams County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 14 Individuals

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-SEMAJ HARRIS, age 20, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Vandalism.

-ALYSA SCOTT, age 30, of Archbold, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Vandalism.

-DILLION GOSTLIN, age 30, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Vandalism.

-JUSTIN PATTEN, age 37, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.

-KENT ROUSH, age 58, of Defiance, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Counterfeiting and one account of Grand Theft.

-CRAIG MOSLER JR., age 28, of Edgerton, Ohio, was indicted on two accounts of Felonious Assault and two accounts of Obstructing Justice.

-JOSEPH MOSER, age 38, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present.

-CLARENCE ALLEN JR., age 36, was indicted on one account of Resisting Arrest.

-MITCHELL DERKS, age 21, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on four accounts of Vandalism, one account of Possessing Criminal Tools, and seven accounts of Criminal Mischief.

-ROEMALLO TAYLOR, age 30, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Burglary and one account of Felonious Assault.

-TERRY STAHLER, age 67, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Menacing.

-NICHOLAS PHILLIPS, age 41, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Violating a Protection Order.

-RAYMOND RIDGWAY, age 43, was indicted on two accounts of Theft, three accounts of Breaking and Entering, one account of Misdemeanor Theft, and one account of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance.

-HAYLEY DIFFENBAUGH, age 37, of Montpelier, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Felonious Assault, two accounts of Strangulation, one account of Domestic Violence, and one account of Resisting Arrest.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.