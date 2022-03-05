Bluestreak Brady Johns To Continue Athletic Career At University Of Findlay

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

FINDLAY SIGNEE … Archbold’s Cross Country and Track athlete Brady Johns has signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of FIndlay.

Pictured with Johns as he signs the paperwork are: (Front) Barry Johns (Father), Brady Johns, Amy Johns (Mother).

(Back) Rachel Kinsman (track and cross country head coach), LaRoy Martinez (assistant track and cross country coach), and Nick Hudson (assistant cross country coach).