Evergreen’s Paige Radel Signs With University Of Evansville For Soccer

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 5, 2022

FUTURE PURPLE ACE … Evergreen soccer standout Paige Radel recently signed her national letter of intent to further her education and continue her soccer career at the University of Evansville (Division I) in Evansville, Indiana.

Radel earned all-Ohio honors during her senior year along with being named all-NWOAL and selected to the “The Village Reporter” all-county soccer team all four years.

Shown with Radel at her signing event are: (Front) Joshua Radel (Father/Head Girls Soccer Coach), Paige Radel, Carrie Radel (Mother). (Back) Raegan Radel (Sister), Layla Radel (Sister). (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

