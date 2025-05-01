Both Sides Weigh In On Legal Battle Over Dad’s Place Ministry In Bryan

Bryan, OH (April 30, 2025) – The legal dispute between Dad’s Place, a local church ministry, and the City of Bryan continues to draw attention, with both parties submitting press releases on April 30, 2025.

The Village Reporter, committed to providing fair and balanced coverage, presents both statements in full to ensure all perspectives are represented in this ongoing matter.

PRESS RELEASE FROM FIRST LIBERTY INSTITUTE ON BEHALF OF DAD’S PLACE

Toledo, OH—Today, First Liberty Institute and attorneys from Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher, LLP, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP, and Spengler Nathanson presented argument in the Sixth District Court of Appeals of Ohio asking the court to reverse a lower court’s decision that would allow the City of Bryan to stop Dad’s Place’s efforts to serve people with desperate needs.

“Like churches throughout history, Dad’s Place is a place of safety for those in desperate need,” said Jeremy Dys, Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute.

“We are hopeful that the Sixth District will recognize that churches caring for those in need should be encouraged and affirmed, not punished or prosecuted.”

In March 2023, Dad’s Place began operating its ministry 24 hours a day to serve the most vulnerable in its community. For months, Dad’s Place did so without incident.

However, in November 2023, as winter began in Northern Ohio, Bryan city officials issued an ultimatum to the church: cease operating 24 hours a day or face crippling penalties.

The city demanded the church install an expensive fire suppression system, but the city does not require all of its motels, most of its apartment complexes, and even a senior living facility to install fire suppression systems in their buildings.

After Dad’s Place refused to force those within its care out onto the streets, city officials began engaging in a campaign to harass, intimidate, and shut down Dad’s Place, even criminally charging Pastor Chris Avell.

Eventually, city officials sought and obtained an injunction against Dad’s Place just before Christmas in 2024, which this case seeks to appeal.

In a separate suit, the City of Bryan also prosecuted the church’s pastor, Chris Avell, securing a fine and a 60-day suspended jail sentence.

With the support of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in February, a panel of judges on the Court of Appeals of Ohio, Sixth Appellate District granted a motion to stay the imposition of the criminal sentence, allowing Dad’s Place to remain open during the winter months. General Yost has submitted three briefs in support of Dad’s Place.

An appeal of that conviction to the Sixth District is also underway by Dad’s Place’s attorneys.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF BRYAN

The City of Bryan wishes to clarify its position regarding the ongoing legal matter involving Dad’s Place. The city’s actions have always been guided by a commitment to public safety and compliance with local regulations.

Dad’s Place began operating as a 24-hour facility in March 2023, but the building’s current infrastructure does not meet the safety standards required for this type of operation.

Specifically, the absence of a fire suppression system poses a significant risk to both the occupants and the surrounding community.

While the city does not require all motels or apartment complexes to have fire suppression systems, facilities operating as 24-hour shelters must comply with these regulations due to the increased risk associated with their use.

The city provided Dad’s Place with multiple opportunities to address these safety concerns, including offering guidance on compliance. However, the church chose not to take the necessary steps to meet these requirements.

The city’s actions, including seeking an injunction and pursuing legal remedies, were taken only after repeated efforts to resolve the matter amicably were unsuccessful.

The City of Bryan remains committed to supporting organizations that serve the community, but this must be done in a manner that ensures the safety of all residents.

The city will continue to work toward a resolution that balances the needs of the community with the necessity of compliance with safety regulations.

The Village Reporter remains committed to providing unbiased reporting by sharing perspectives from all parties involved.

This case continues to highlight the complex intersection of religious freedom, community safety, and local governance. Further updates will be provided as the legal proceedings progress.