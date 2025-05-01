Pamela Demaline (1954 – 2025)

(Past Resident Of Delta)

It is with sad news that we announce the sudden passing of a great wife, great mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.

Pamela Sue Demaline, age 70, of Hamilton, IN and past resident of Delta, Ohio, was called home on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

She was born in Wauseon on September 18, 1954 to Larry Walter and Joyce (Manley) Walter who both survive. Pam was a 1972 graduate of Delta High School. She served for over 30 years with Swan Creek Candle in Swanton, most recently as office manager before retiring in 2017.

On December 31, 1991, she married Steven L. Demaline and together shared 33 loving years together. In 2006 Pam and her husband Steve moved to Hamilton, Indiana. There she enjoyed jet skiing, boating and the lake lifestyle.

Pam was a gifted cook, always creating and experimenting with new recipes for her family and friends. Another one of her many talents was glass work, including glass blowing and stain glass creations. She was a member of the Toledo Botanical Gardens Glass Blowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Pam is survived by her husband, Steve L. Demaline; parents, Larry and Joyce Walter; sons, Shannon (Jennifer) Shape, Jason (Diem) Shape, Eric (Jessica) Demaline and Christopher Demaline; sisters, Trisha Walter-Christensen and Kim Koepfer; brother, Shawn (Deanna) Walter; grandchildren, Anthony (Breann) Demaline, Nicolette (Tim) Oakley, Ezra (Emilee) Shape, Tanner Larrance, Taven Larrance, Parker Demaline, Riley Wilson, Brendan Demaline, Gavin Shape, Devin Shape and Jasin Shape; her canine children and many loving friends.

In honoring Pam’s request, there will be no public services. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Steuben County Humane Society, 780 Shelter Ln, Angola, IN 46703 or the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Pam’s memory.

