Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help In Solving Robbery & Assault

Defiance, OH – April 29, 2025 – The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a recent robbery and assault that occurred on April 14, 2025, in the parking lot of Newman’s Carryout (The Big Fish) on State Route 15.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public to gather additional information and bring the case to a resolution.

Incident Details

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 14, a male suspect dressed in all black, including a black ski mask, approached two individuals who were putting air in their tires in the parking lot at Newman’s.

The suspect brandished a pistol and demanded money from the victims. During the confrontation, the suspect struck one of the victims in the face before fleeing north on foot toward the Defiance Water Recreation area.

The suspect is described as dark-complected, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slender build.

How the Public Can Help

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Specifically, they are seeking:

-Witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen unusual or suspicious activity.

-Information about individuals matching the suspect’s description or vehicles seen in the area.

-Residents or businesses with exterior cameras that may have captured video footage of the suspect.

-Anyone who may know the suspect or has heard details about the incident.

-Reports of found items, such as a wallet, along the road or on private property.

How to Share Information

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please contact the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office through one of the following methods:

-Phone: Call the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 419-784-1155.

-In-Person: Visit the Sheriff’s Office at 113 Biede Avenue, Defiance, Ohio.

-Email: Contact Sergeant Mike Shock at mshock@defiancecounty.oh.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in solving this case.

This incident highlights the importance of community cooperation in ensuring public safety. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.