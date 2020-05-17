BREAKING NEWS: Authorities Investigating Overnight Stabbing Near Bryan

On May 17, 2020, at approximately 1:47 am, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing at 01054 Ney Williams Center Road, Bryan, Ohio.

Upon arrival deputies located the victim a Michael Harris, age 43, of 01054 Ney Williams Center Road. During the incident the alleged perpetrator was engaged by deputies, a Clarence Thigpen, age 38, of 2407 Cumberland St., Kalamazoo, Michigan. During this altercation a deputy discharged their weapon striking the alleged perpetrator.

Michael Harris was transported from the scene to a hospital in Indiana by an air ambulance. Clarence Thigpen, was transported to Bryan Hospital then transferred to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio by air ambulance. Harris is reported stable. Thigpen is reported critical but stable condition.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation along with the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office. Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Williams County EMS, the Sherwood Village EMS, the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No further information will be released until Monday, May 18, 2020.

–PRESS RELEASE