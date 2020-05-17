Jeanette “Greta” Weber (1939-2020)

Jeanette “Greta” Weber, age 80, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away surrounded by family at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home on May 15, 2020. Greta was well known in Wauseon as the owner of Tiny’s Dairy Barn along with her husband, “Tiny”.

Greta leaves behind a family who adored her, and countless friends. She was an active part of the community of Wauseon. Together with Paul “Tiny” Weber, her husband of 34 years, she lived an extraordinary life. They built a life out of love, hard work, and laughter. Together, they opened Tiny’s Dairy Barn in 1963, and it remains a community icon to this day.

They owned several locations of Tiny’s Pizza in Wauseon, Archbold, Napoleon, Bryan, Defiance, Delta, Swanton, and Perrysburg from 1969 through 1995. Greta proudly served as a coach’s wife of the Tiny’s Pizza softball team for a number of years, playing in several states and Windsor, Canada.

She was a proud member of the class of 1957, and lunched monthly with her classmates. Greta treasured these friendships.

Greta was a terrific cook, loved to entertain, and was gifted in hospitality. Her hobbies varied from reading, shopping, and movies…to traveling and racing go-karts.

She was a lifelong follower of Jesus, and raised her children up in the Church. Greta taught Sunday School, led MYF youth group, and played in the handbell choir. She served on many boards and committees, always helping to further the Kingdom.

Greta painted in a ceramics class, loved playing cards, and played in a Bunco club for over 40 years. She was an active school volunteer, Cub Scout Den Mother, and never missed any of her kids’ events. Her home was open to anyone, and it was filled with fun.

Greta was an outstanding wife, mom, and Nana…and was deeply loved by her family. She has filled their hearts full of memories of a life well-lived. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. We were blessed to have known her, and she will be forever missed.

Surviving Greta is her son, John (Tammy) Weber of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter, Ellie (David) Wells of Wauseon, Ohio; granddaughter, Cassidy (Logan Herman) Wells of Wauseon; grandson, Webb Wells of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Robyn Weber of Wauseon; granddaughter, Jazzi Weber of Wauseon; and grandson, Brody Weber of Wauseon. Also surviving Greta is her sister-in-law, Judy (Stu) Wyse of Archbold, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Robert “Louie” Weber; nephews Dean Quillet, Al Carter, Irvin Carter, and Delbert Neill; and all seven siblings.

A public visitation will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The funeral home and family asks that all coming to remember Greta observe and respect social distancing guidelines. A graveside service for Greta will follow at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton Manor Nursing Home for their activity fund, or to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Greta, enjoy Heaven, it is well-deserved. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanette “Greta” Weber, please visit our floral store.