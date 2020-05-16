Pettisville BOE Informed Of 2020 Graduation Ceremony Plans

By: Nate Calvin

The Pettisville Board of Education met remotely on May 11th, 2020 with the following items being approved before hearing administrator reports.

Minutes from the previous meeting

Financial reports as submitted

Payment of bills

A resolution to join the OHSAA

Josh Horning as summer student help at the pay rate of minimum wage plus $0.50 per hour

Great Lakes Biomedical of Perrysburg to administer physicals for bus drivers and sign bus physical form T-8 for Pettisville bus drivers for the next school year

Resignation of Mrs. Barb Stuckey as 5th-6 th grade Social Studies teacher

grade Social Studies teacher 2020 list of graduates: Mitchell Avina, Spencer Barhite, Samantha Boger, Devon Brown, Zoe Bullano, Libby Cerda, Felipe Chavez, Matthew Christiansen, Brett Coopshaw, Nicholas Davis, Emily Dimick, Joel Flory, Sarah Foor, Justin Girdham, Mikayla Graber, Amelia Hancock, Ava Hoylman, Graeme Jacoby, Danielle King, Megan King, Ryeana Klopfenstein, Jessica McWatters, Kelly Miller, Lauren Moore, Mackenzie Morgan, Dalton Myers, Austin Rearick, Logan Reiniche, Payne Reiniche, Isaac Reynolds, Aaron Rupp, Matthew Rupp, Heather Sauder, Lexi Sauder, Anneli Shaw, Rhiana Short, Tyler Smith, Katherine Stuber, Kaitlyn Wiemken, Sydney Wilke, Luke Young, Breyer Zachrich, Jaton Zuver

Five-Year Forecast

Elementary Principal Jason Waldvogel Report:

The gifted and talented testing was not administered before the school closure. The state issued and update that the students will need tested next year by October 31st.

Thursday, May 14th was the last day for the Blackbird Pantry Backpack pickup at West Clinton Mennonite Church. The future pickups will be made at the Pettisville School’s main entrance vestibule.

Waldvogel extended his thanks to West Clinton Mennonite Church for the use of their facilities, Lisa Aeschliman for helping coordinate the program along with shopping for supplies and distributing food, and Lynne Hoffmire for shopping for supplies and distributing food.

On Tuesday, May 5th, the student belongings for grade 6 were distributed along with the fundraising items for grades 6-8. Thank you to Mrs. Miller for all of her work with the fundraiser process and to Mrs. Blackwood, Ms. Jordan, Mr. Lee, Mr. Leppelmeier and Mr. Lane for their help with the distribution. Thank you to Ms. Enderle and Mrs. Schramm for collecting textbooks and library books during this time.

Grades K-5 will receive their belongings on Monday May 18th per the schedule below. All student’s belongings will be placed in a labeled bag. The distribution point will be the north elementary door just east of the main entrance. All cars should enter the main parking lot from north off of Summit Street and line up as our buses do. You will not need to get out of your car. Your products will be brought to your car. We will put your items in your trunk or in your car.

Time Grade

9:00 am-10:00 am K-1

10:00 am-11:00 am 2-3

11:00am-12:00pm 4-5

*If you have students, belongings may be picked up during one scheduled time.

Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week, but wanted to take time to thank all our teachers for being so resilient and making the best of a difficult situation. I appreciate the love, care, dedication and efforts put forth on a regular basis. These times are stressful on all families, but especially on our teachers as they deal with their own stress while making accommodations for the stress on our student and parents in this remote teaching environment.

High School Principal Michael Lane Report:

Commencement 2020-A drive-in style commencement ceremony will be held at the south parking lot on Sunday, May 24th, at 2:30 PM as scheduled. WMTR has generously agreed to broadcast the ceremony live. The ceremony will also be videotaped and posted online so family and friends can watch it at a later date. This is not open to the public and only parents and graduates will be allowed on site to view the ceremonies, as per regulations and current guidelines.

Students will be allowed one vehicle, and only family members who live with the student will be allowed in the car. Students will be allowed two cars if there has been a separation or divorce. This must be approved by the administration prior to the ceremony. Students will be assigned a number and will be parked in a designated space. Students will be in the front passenger seat of the car.

Cars will be lined up and given assigned spaces. No convertibles or other “open” vehicles will be permitted. A space of 6 feet is needed between vehicles. Everyone will stay in their vehicles.

Administration will be spaced in a staged area under a tent and adhere to social distancing. The traditional commencement program will be followed, with the exception of not having the high school choir. Speeches will be given by administration and two student speakers.

Students will be called up one by one to receive their diploma off of a table. Students will then stop at the bottom of the platform and get a professional picture taken. While that student is having their picture taken the next student will be called to receive their diploma.

At the end of the ceremony seniors will be asked to stand next to their cars and move their tassel over, led by Aaron Rupp, senior class president. The ceremony with then conclude with the traditional song The Lord Bless You and Keep You.

Local police will be in attendance to make sure parents and students follow all the rules given. This plan was submitted to, and approved by, Kimberly Cupp, Fulton County Health Commissioner. We appreciate her support of our graduates, and her trust in us to keep health and safety issues first.

Fundraiser and Locker Content Distribution (grades 6-8)-On Tuesday, May 5th, the fundraising items for the 6th through 8th graders were delivered to school and the families came to the school to pick up their items, along with the contents from their lockers that were bagged and ready to be handed out. Thanks for Mrs. Christi Miller for all of her work with the fundraiser, and for coordinating the distribution process, and to Mrs. Blackwood, Ms. Jordan, Mr. Lee, Mr. Waldvogel, and Mr. Leppelmeier for helping get the items to the vehicles of the families.

FFA State Convention: Pettisville FFA participated in the first virtual state convention and our students took a few honors in the process. Pettisville students earned the following recognition: Jessie McWatters – Ohio Star in Agriscience 1st place in Agriscience Research – Animal Systems Proficiency; Madeleine Wixom – 1st place in Wildlife Management Proficiency

Agriscience Fair Results: Delana Damman and Oliva Rossman – 1st place in Plant Systems, Div. 2, Grace Crawford – 2nd Place in Plant Systems, Div. 1, Amanda Grimm and Susan Ringler – 2nd Place in Food Products & Processing Systems – Div. 2, State FFA Degree – Ava Hoylman and Matthew Rupp

Gold Officer Books: Kearsten Zuver, Secretary; Carson Bennett, Treasurer, Andrew Hulbert, Reporter

Charitable Giving Chapter Recognition

Congratulations to all FFA members for their outstanding efforts this year, especially during this very difficult fourth quarter, and to Mr. Poulson for his exceptional continued leadership.

Note-It is important to recognize the junior high and high school teachers for transitioning from what was considered typical instructional practices with students in attendance at school to a new world for most all of the teachers, students, and their families. The past several weeks have challenged us all to determine new methods of communicating and keeping the process of education moving forward in spite of all of the obstacles faced. We are blessed to have such outstanding and dedicated teachers who understand the importance of education and give of themselves every day to help our students be better prepared for their futures.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Switzer District Report:

Board Directives During Closure: I have included with the agenda an overview of some guidance I would like to give to staff. Normally, this would just come from my office or that of the principal, but since we are dealing with some pretty significant changes to the way we do things and have done them for years, we would like your input and authorization.

State Cuts: Last week we received notification of cuts in this year’s state aide of $72,904. This will be taken from the final three payments of this fiscal year.

Federal Stipend: We also have received notification that we will receive $19,413. 73 from the CARES act. These are restricted funds.

Supplemental Contracts: We will consider supplemental contracts at a later time.

The Board then entered into Executive Session with no action being taken following the session.

