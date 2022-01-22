BREAKING NEWS: Crash Shuts Down US 20 South Of Lyons After Police Chase

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

US Highway 20 is currently shut down near 10-3 due to a police chase that ended in a crash. Early reports show that the crash ended in a head on collision with one vehicle reportedly being on fire.

Sheriff Deputies have apprehended the suspect that was fleeing police. Fire and EMS crews from Lyons, Metamora, Wauseon and Morenci, Michigan are attending to individuals involved in the crash.

Requests have been made for two air medic units to respond to the scene.