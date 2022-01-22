Defiance Man Arrested For Eighth OVI

Facebook

Defiance – On January 20 at 11:06 p.m., troopers from the Defiance Post stopped Gilberto Martinez, age 62, of Defiance, for speeding and not using a turn signal on State Route 111 near Dotterer Street, in Defiance.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Martinez was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Martinez has seven previous OVI convictions in his lifetime, with the most recent two being within the last five years. He was charged with OVI, speed, turn signal violation, and failure to wear a safety belt.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in the Defiance Municipal Court on January 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

For the safety of all on our roadways, the motoring public is encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired or dangerous drivers.