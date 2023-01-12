BREAKING NEWS: Delta School Board Member Tim Bower Submits Resignation

By: Jacob Kessler

Delta School Board Member Tim Bower submitted his resignation to the board during the meeting held on Wednesday, January 11th.

Inside the board office and to a room filled with residents and staff members, an emotional Mr. Bower read aloud the following from his resignation letter.

“As this year of 2023 begins, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the board members, administration and staff for all the wonderful things you have done and continue to do each and every day for the educational needs of our students.”

He continued with, “We moved to this district based on great reports of education, sports, extracurricular activities, and the community.”

“Those things and much more continue to make this a wonderful school district to reside in, and it will only get better over the years.”

“As this year in 2023, I need to focus more on the personal health of myself and the wellbeing of my children and school district and community.”

“So, with that being said, as I deeply and truly care about my children and their education here at Pike-Delta-York Schools, and the community of Delta, effective after this board meeting on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, I voluntarily resign as a board member of the Pike-Delta-York School District.”

“It’s been a great and honorable pleasure to serve on this board. I wish you all the best of luck to the administration, the faculty and staff for the rest of the school year, and the years to come.”

Following the reading of Bower’s resignation, several people in attendance thanked him for resigning and coming to give them the news in person.

“Again, I could have took the easy way out and just submitted a letter, but I wanted to come here and present the letter face to face,” said Mr. Bower.

One audience member then proceeded to tell Mr. Bower “thank you” following his decision to come and present the letter.

