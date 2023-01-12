Evergreen School District Nominates Jacob Kessler Of The Village Reporter To Media Honor Roll

The Evergreen Local School District recently named Jacob Kessler of “The Village Reporter” to the Ohio School Boards Association 2022 Media Honor Roll. The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools.

Criteria for selection by the local school districts include the media representatives’ efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and district mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate and balanced manner, give a high profile to positive news about the schools, visit the schools; and maintain a policy of “no surprises” by sharing information with school officials.

The OSBA will recognize all of the honorees in its Journal magazine and on its website. Founded in 1955, OSBA serves Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through service, advocacy, and solutions. Issued by Eric J. Smola, Superintendent