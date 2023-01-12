Mike DeWine Sworn-In For Second Term As Ohio Governor

CEDARVILLE– Mike DeWine was sworn-in for his second term as the Governor of Ohio at his home in Cedarville on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

His wife, Fran, held the bible(s) as he took the oath of office surrounded by members of his family.

Reverend Tom Hagan, Founder and President of Hands Together, delivered the invocation.

Chris Gillaugh, Kirk Keller, and Scott Baldwin of (Cedarville) The Firehouse Friends sang the National Anthem.

The Oath of Office was administered by Governor DeWine’s son, the Honorable Pat Dewine, Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Honorable Thomas M. Rose, Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, presided.

A ceremonial swearing-in took place on Monday, January 9 at the Ohio Statehouse.