Bryan Amphitheater Holds First Event With Christian Concert

FIRST AMPHITHEATER EVENT … A good crowd turned out for the Matt Hammitt Concert on Saturday night, October 17, at the brand new amphitheater next to Imagination Station in Bryan. Hammitt who was the lead singer for Sanctus Real for 20 years, was brought to Bryan as a gift for the community from the Bard Family. He is now a solo artist and told the crowd it felt so good to be doing a live concert again, as this was his first one since the pandemic began. A highlight of the evening was when his 10 year old son, Bowen, sang a song that he wrote. Northwest Ohio musicians accompanied Hammitt, (from left to right) Mike Biddle, Ashley Spitler, Hammitt in the spotlight, and Seth Huff. (PHOTO COURTESY OF STEPHEN MILLER)