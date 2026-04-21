Search Warrant Execution In Lyons Results In Arrest

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A large law enforcement presence drew attention Tuesday morning in the Village of Lyons as local and federal authorities executed a search warrant in the 600 block of North Adrian Street.

Multiple Fulton County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were observed at the scene around 8:15 a.m., and a portion of the roadway was closed while authorities worked in the area.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, along with vehicles from the Toledo Fire Department and Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad.

According to a news release issued by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office, in coordination with federal law enforcement partners, executed a federal search warrant in Lyons on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office stated the suspect was taken into custody without incident, all law enforcement units later cleared the scene, and there is no threat to the local community.

The individual taken into custody was identified as Rory Figley through information from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and Toledo Police. Figley was booked into CCNO on domestic violence and strangulation charges.

The ATF stated the bomb squad was brought to the scene as a precaution due to previous history at the residence. A Toledo Police spokesperson also told The Village Reporter that the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was dispatched after receiving a report of suspected explosive related activity.

According to Toledo Police, investigators located powders and chemical substances inside the residence. One of the substances was identified as thermite, a pyrotechnic composition made of metal powder and metal oxide. Police said no active improvised explosive devices were found.

Bomb squad personnel later cleared the scene and determined it was safe. Police said evidence was collected for further analysis, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The ATF stated that any additional charges that may come forward would be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office stated that, due to the active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.