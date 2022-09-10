Bryan @ Archbold Football

Archbold 28 Bryan 14

ARCHBOLD – The Bluestreaks recovered from an early 7-0 deficit with 28 straight points including a score from their special teams to grind out a 28-14 win over Bryan.

With Bryan leading 7-0, Archbold running back would get Archbold on the board with a one-yard TD run to tie the game 7-7.

Archbold took control with two touchdowns within a 1:33 as Cade Brenner threw to Chase Miller for a 15-yard touchdown followed by Lance Bauer blocking a punt deep in Bryan territory that was recovered in the end zone by Hayden Dickman.

Dominique added another score in the fourth quarter and closed the game with 172 yards on 23 carries. Jase Kepler was the catalyst for the Golden Bears offense with 120 yards passing and 122 yards rushing.

UP NEXT: September 16 – Archbold (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) at Liberty Center (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL); Bryan (2-2, 0-1) at Delta (3-1 ,1-0)

Bryan 0 7 0 7 – 14

Archbold 0 7 14 7 – 28

B – Kepler 3-yd run (Devlin kick)

A – Dominique 1-yd run (Kern kick)

A – Miller 15-yd pass from Brenner (Kern kick)

A – Dickman fumble recovery in end zone (Kern kick)

A – Dominique 12-yd run (Kern kick)

B – Herold 4-yd run (Devlin kick)

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.