Delta @ Evergreen Football

Delta 23 Evergreen 21

METAMORA – After Delta had relinquished a 20-6 lead, the Panthers responded with a Phil Smithers 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift Delta to a 23-21 win.

Two of Evergreen’s three touchdowns came via special teams as Riley Dunbar returned the game’s opening kickoff 95 yards and Colton Robertson returned at kick 90 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Jeremiah Wolford carried the offensive load for the Panthers with 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Delta 0 14 6 3 – 23

Evergreen 6 0 8 7 – 21

E – Dunbar 90-yd kick return (kick failed)

D – Ruple 2-yd run (Smithers kick)

D – Wolford 5-yd run (Smithers kick)

D – Wolford 28-yd run (kick failed)

E – Robertson 95-yd kick return (Vaculik kick)

E – Robertson 2-yd run (Hassen kick)

D – Smithers 25-yd field goal

