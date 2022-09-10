Delta @ Evergreen Football

Delta 23 Evergreen 21
METAMORA – After Delta had relinquished a 20-6 lead, the Panthers responded with a Phil Smithers 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift Delta to a 23-21 win.
Two of Evergreen’s three touchdowns came via special teams as Riley Dunbar returned the game’s opening kickoff 95 yards and Colton Robertson returned at kick 90 yards for a score in the third quarter.
Jeremiah Wolford carried the offensive load for the Panthers with 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Delta 0 14 6 3 – 23
Evergreen 6 0 8 7 – 21
E – Dunbar 90-yd kick return (kick failed)
D – Ruple 2-yd run (Smithers kick)
D – Wolford 5-yd run (Smithers kick)
D – Wolford 28-yd run (kick failed)
E – Robertson 95-yd kick return (Vaculik kick)
E – Robertson 2-yd run (Hassen kick)
D – Smithers 25-yd field goal
