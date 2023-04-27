Bryan @ Archbold Varsity Softball

Bryan 7 Archbold 2

ARCHBOLD – Marlee Yoder had three singles and Caitlyn DeWitt had a double with four RBIs as Bryan won 7-2 to set up a league showdown with Liberty Center later in the week.

Natalie Nofziger took the loss in the circle for the Bluestreaks and hit a seventh inning solo home run.

BRYAN 013 021 0 – 7 8 1

ARCHBOLD 010 000 1 – 2 3 2

Records: Bryan 14-1 (5-0 NWOAL), Archbold 8-7 1-3 (NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Staten (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Nofziger (7 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 9 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Bryan) Yoder – 3 singles, 2 runs; Staten – 2 singles, 2 runs; DeWitt – double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs. (Archbold) Nofziger – home run