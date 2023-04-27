Wayne Trace @ Edgerton Varsity Softball

Edgerton 5 Wayne Trace 0

EDGERTON – Lola Giesige was 3-3 with two RBIs and Corinne Cape allowed six hits in seven innings of pitching to carry Edgerton past Wayne Trace 5-0.

Nessa Cox added two RBIs for the Bulldogs who remained tied for second place in the GMC with the win.

W. TRACE 000 000 0 – 0 6 2

EDGERTON 002 003 x – 5 6 2

Records: Edgerton 11-5 (5-1 GMC), Wayne Trace 7-12 (1-5 GMC)

WINNING PITCHER: Cape (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Bland (6 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (Wayne Trace) Slade – 2 singles; Schilt – 2 singles; (Edgerton) Giesige – home run, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cox – 2 RBIs