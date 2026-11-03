Bryan Area Chamber Sets Holiday De-Stress Workshop

BRYAN, Ohio — Taking time to pause, reset and focus on personal well-being can make a meaningful difference in everyday life, especially during the busy holiday season. The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Parkview Bryan Hospital and Bryan Development, is offering a Holiday De-Stress session to help community members explore practical ways to manage stress and improve overall wellness through mindfulness practices.

Heidi Stark of H. J. Stark Wellness will lead the one-hour, experiential session, where participants will learn what mindfulness is and is not and practice mindful meditation together. Research shows that mindfulness practices increase awareness, promote relaxation and support healthier responses to everyday challenges. Stark brings extensive experience in wellness education, yoga and mindfulness instruction, offering participants practical tools they can begin incorporating into their daily routines. All are welcome, and no equipment or special tools are needed.

The course will take place on Monday, Dec. 14, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital, with two options to accommodate different schedules (participants pick one): a morning session from 9 to 10 a.m. or an evening session from 6 to 7 p.m.

The registration fee is $25 and is nonrefundable. However, participants who register and attend the class in accordance with the attendance policy will receive a $25 Bryan Chamber Gift Certificate at the conclusion of the course. This provides an opportunity to invest in personal wellness while also supporting local businesses through the Chamber’s gift certificate program.

“Making time for wellness is an investment in ourselves and our community,” said Erica Noggle, executive director of the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to partner with Parkview Bryan Hospital and Bryan Development to provide opportunities that encourage healthier, more mindful living while connecting participants with resources right here in our community.”

Space and registration details are available online at www.bryanchamber.org/mindfulness-course. For questions or additional information, contact Heidi Stark at hjstarkwc@gmail.com.

— Information Provided

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