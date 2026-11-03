Montpelier Library Director Tells Taine Club About Storywalk

STORYWALK … Taine Club member Alice Miller, left, and Montpelier Public Library Director Angie Humphrey.

The October meeting of the Taine Club was held at the Montpelier Public Library. President Sue Compo led the group in reading the Collect. Secretary and treasurer reports were shared.

Vicki Rathbun gave an update on a project of the Williams County Public Library in Bryan. Two Storywalks will be installed at Garver Park and the East End Park with a spring completion date. Alice Miller prepared and shared autumn treats.

Miller introduced the program speaker, Angie Humphrey, director of the Montpelier Public Library. She spoke about the evolution of the Storywalk on the Iron Horse River Trail. Storywalk combines outdoor walking with children’s literature by displaying rotating book pages on child-height panels or posts along the path. It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy learning in the outdoors together.

The idea was suggested in 2022. After fundraising and installation, the project opened in September 2025. There are 20 boards or posts on the trail that hold pages of a picture book. The book and pages are changed about every four weeks in the warm weather, with longer intervals in the colder months. The trail is accessible to all and has benches along the way. There are also many Storywalk trails in Ohio state parks, supported by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Members of the Taine Club walked the Iron Horse Trail Storywalk and enjoyed the book “Climb ON!” by Baptiste Paul, an adventure that takes place in the Caribbean. A father and daughter embark on a hiking trip to the mountain’s peak, discovering nature’s wonders and strengthening their bond.

The next Taine Club meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge. Jackie Boyd will lead the discussion on the book “The Seven Sisters” by Lucinda Riley.

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