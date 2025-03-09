Bryan Area Foundation Accepting Nominees For Educator Award

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EDUCATOR AWARD … Has a Bryan City Schools educator positively impacted you or your child? Would you like to recognize them for doing so? Nominate them today for the Benedict Family Outstanding Educator Award. This prestigious honor, endowed through the Bryan Area Foundation by the Benedict Family in memory of Greg Benedict, is presented annually to an educator who has made continuous and outstanding contributions to students. The application, criteria, and past recipients can be found by visiting The Bryan Area Foundation website. Pictured reviewing potential award winners are, left to right, Scott Benedict, representing the Benedict Family, and Mark Rairigh, Bryan City Schools Superintendent. All nominations are due by Friday, April 25, and can be dropped off at the Bryan Area Foundation, 124 South Lynn Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 651, Bryan. Good luck!