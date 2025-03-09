All Girl Team, Devoted, Wins Sixth Bible Quiz Meet

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOP 4 TEAMS … Devoted, Eastland Baptist, Bryan, once again had the highest average score for the day. Averaging 135 were team members, front row, Hope Sheldon, Madison Wilhelm, Mercy and Faith Sheldon followed by Brothers, King’s Cross, averaging 115 with Elijah and Max Grunden, Gideon Banfield, Hudson Geisler, Braxton Walters, and Andrew Yenser. Roaring Waves, North Clinton was close behind, averaging 113 followed by Waymaker, Eastland Baptist, with an average of 109. Back row includes Waymaker: Connor Monroe, Matthias, Cael, and Malaki Neilson, and Elijah Sheldon; and Roaring Waves: Trey Nafziger, Tony Mingione, Levi Short, and Lucas Maldonado.

2025 TOP 25 BIBLE QUIZZERS … Three tied for top individual: front, Bo King, Preston Nofziger and Zander Stamm, all with 910 points; Hope Sheldon, 885; Bekley Stamm and Malaki Neilson, 870; Keren Maldonado, 855; Drew Ringenberg, 820; Matthias Neilson, 795. Second row: Tony Mingione and Landon Ringenberg, 790; Mason Stuckey, 740; Bekah Nofziger, Cooper Roth, and Peyton Richer, 730; Mercy Sheldon, 695; and Faith Sheldon, 690. Back row: Gage Nafziger and Lexi Short, 675; Trey Nafziger and Max Grunden, 665; Elijah Grunden, 655; Drake Peterson and Mollie Roth 650. Missing was Andre Nofziger, who was with his missionary family in Costa Rica during the sixth meet but had scored 760 in prior meets.

PRESS RELEASE – The final league meet of NW Ohio Bible Quiz 2025 was hosted by Pettisville Missionary Church Sunday, March 2. The quiz material, Acts 8 and 9, contained Philip’s encounter with the court official as the Ethiopian traveled from Jerusalem to Gaza, reading from Isaiah, “Like a sheep, he was led to the slaughter; and like a lamb before its shearer is silent, so he opens not his mouth” (Acts 8:32b).

The opening devotional reminded quizzers that after studying “the Good News about Jesus” (8:35b), they, can respond like the man in the chariot, “See, here is water! What prevents me from being baptized?” (8:37b).

A number of rare happen-chances occurred at the Bible Quiz meet. For example, none of the 15 teams won all their matches, nor did any of the teams lose all of them, although a number of teams had to settle for ties.

There are 47 boys and just 34 girls this year in Bible quiz. All those boys could not stop the all-girl team, Devoted, Eastland Baptist, from averaging 135 and having the highest average score at a meet for the third time this year!

Brothers, King’s Cross, averaged 115 and won an exciting match with Devoted, 90-85, when Andrew Yenser correctly answered a bonus on the last question.

Raging Waves, North Clinton, averaged 113 and won a high scoring match, 120-115, over the Brothers, in which both teams scored a 20-point team bonus by having four persons buzz in and correctly answer a question.

The next three teams all went 3-1 for the day: Waymaker, Eastland Baptist, averaging 109; The Hills, Precept, 108; and Tongues of Fire, Central, 101.

Roadside Beggars, Pettisville Missionary, and Utterly Astonishing, King’s Cross, came into the meet tied for fourteen place and had surprisingly good days.

Roadside Beggars averaged 96 and went 2-1-1 and were led in scoring by Drake Peterson, who quizzed out in every match, with teammates Liam Hagerman, Kinley Gardener, Isaac Nafziger, and Corinne Bame.

Utterly Astonishing averaged 91, went 1-1-2, and were led in scoring by Ben Mosier, who also quizzed out in every match with teammates Elijah Schmidt, Ishai Mosier, Harper Geisler, Camryn Tilley, and Mae Andres.

Quizzing out in every match besides Mosier and Peterson were Bekah Nofziger, Bo King, Drew Ringenberg, Hope Sheldon, Malaki Neilson, Mattias Neilson, Max Grunden, Preston Nofziger, Tony Mingione, and Zander Stamm.

Two tournaments are planned in the coming weeks, one locally and one at Lancaster Mennonite High School in Pennsylvania. Quizzing scripture will be Luke 16-24 and Acts 1-9.