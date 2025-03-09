Williams County Republican Party To Host Lincoln Day Dinner

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Republican Party is set to host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on April 16, 2025, at the Quality Inn, located at 13508 State Route 15, Montpelier, Ohio.

This highly anticipated event will feature an evening of networking, dining, and engaging discussions with prominent political figures.

The evening will kick off with a VIP Reception from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, followed by dinner and the program at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Vivek Ramaswamy, a nationally recognized entrepreneur and political commentator. Special guest Senator Jon Husted will also join the program, with additional notable guests to be announced.

The event offers several ticket options for attendees:

•Platinum Table Sponsorship: $1,500. Includes a table with four VIP Reception tickets, eight dinner program tickets, priority seating, and company/individual name printed on event materials.

•VIP Individual Ticket: $250. Includes access to the VIP Reception and dinner program.

•Adult Couple Dinner Ticket: $140 per couple.

•Adult Individual Dinner Ticket: $75.

•Student Individual Ticket: $35.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an excellent opportunity for community members to engage with local and state leaders while supporting the Republican Party’s initiatives.

For tickets or additional information, email williamscountyrep@gmail.com or call 419-630-7418.