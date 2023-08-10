Bryan Area Foundation Accepts Donation For Scholarship Fund

PHOTO PROVIDED BY BAF / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCHOLARSHIP DONATION … The third annual Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk took place on Saturday, July 22, and one of its beneficiaries was the Ali Held Herman Memorial Scholarship, kept at the Bryan Area Foundation. The race, founded in memory of Ali, an avid runner who unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 35, raised $4,000 for the scholarship. Thanks to all the organizers, volunteers, and participants who made this event so successful and will help future students achieve their educational dreams. Pictured during the check presentation from left to right are family members Casen, Cole, Jeremy, and Mia Herman, Bryan Area Foundation President and CEO Amy Miller, Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk committee member Lisa Bible, family members Loren and Cyndi Held, and Ali Held Herman Memorial Run/Walk committee members Tyla Hepker and Danae Polley.