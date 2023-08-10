Archbold Rotary Over $17,000 To Various Community & International Projects

During the recently completed Rotary year, the Archbold Rotary Club donated $17,027 to school, community, and international projects. Nearly two-thirds of the donations supported student scholarships and school-related programs.

Specifically, $6,750 was awarded to Archbold seniors as college scholarships, $1,000 in college scholarships was given to two Archbold seniors for their community service and leadership in the school’s F.C.C.L.A. organization, and a $500 scholarship was given to an Archbold area student attending Northwest State Community College.

A $225 scholarship was provided to support an Archbold student’s participation in the Hugh O’Brien Leadership program, $300 was given to support the Archbold Elementary School book fair and $300 was given to the Archbold Middle School book fair so all students would be able to purchase at least one book.

Also, $500 was given to support the Four County Career Center drug-free program; $500 was given to support the Junior Achievement program in the Archbold schools; $400 was given to purchase a camera for the Archbold high School yearbook program; $250 was given to support a high school F.C.C.L.A. service project to purchase items for Adriel Foster Care’s family preservation program; and $250 was given to support the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair.

Several community programs received donations from Rotary: Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $1,000; Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $500; Sauder Village annual fund, $500; and Fairlawn Retirement Community’s “flickering lights program” during the Christmas holiday season, $500.

Additionally, Archbold Rotary sponsored two community meals costing $1,059; sponsored an entry in the Festival of Lights parade, $425; memorial donations, $150; and made a $50 donation toward a Veterans’ Day program held at the school.

Archbold Rotarians made a $330 donation to support the Rotary district’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) program to help ship donated medical equipment and supplies primarily to Central American countries.

The club also donated to two Rotary International programs: PolioPlus, $150; and The Rotary Foundation, $1,389.

Archbold Rotary continued to organize the community’s patriotic flag program. The program promotes the flying of American flags for three holidays – Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans’ Day by taking orders for flag kits from individuals and businesses.

Over the last two years, more than 300 American flags were flying in the Archbold area for those three patriotic holidays as a result of the program.

The club was also involved in the creation of an Archbold disc golf course and sponsoring a spring tournament.

Caleb Brinegar served as Archbold Rotary president during the 2022-23 Rotary year with Dale Kern as assistant president.

Club officers during the past year included: Luther Gautsche, past president; Andrew Cleaver, president-elect; Jeff Coressel, treasurer; Kirk Weldy, secretary; and board members Royal Short, Dale Kern and Jennie Gilroy.

Archbold Rotary meets every Friday for lunch starting at 11:45 a.m. at The Barn Restaurant on the Sauder Village complex.

Persons interested in learning more about Archbold Rotary can contact any officer or board member.