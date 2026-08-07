Nancy O’Connell (1942 – 2026)

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(Retired From Countryside Animal Clinic)

Nancy O’Connell, 83, of Wauseon, passed away Aug. 6, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Before retiring, Nancy worked at Countryside Animal Clinic. She was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Detroit to Julius and Elsa (Kovacs) Kish. Nancy enjoyed working puzzles, playing solitaire and visiting the casino. She also loved Tweety Bird and Hallmark movies.

She is survived by her daughter, Julane (Chuck) Mason of West Unity; granddaughters, Jodie Kobee, Amber (Tyler) Scranton and Christina (Mike) Richie; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jocelyn, Boston, Emersyn, Bryson and Arthur; brother, Dennis (Linda) Kish; niece, Chris (Rhan) Tadsen; nephews, Tommy Baker and Barry Kish; and brother-in-law, Thomas Baker.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O’Connell; her parents; her sister, Cynthia Baker; and her niece, Alexis Kish.

No services are planned. The family requests memorial tributes be made by visiting a casino and playing in Nancy’s memory instead of sending flowers.

Online condolences may be offered at Grisier Funeral Home’s website. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve Nancy’s family.