Bryan Area Foundation Awards Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCHOLARSHIP WINNER … Congratulations to Megan Grimm on receiving the Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship for $1,000. This annual scholarship is awarded to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary education following graduation, employed to support their education, and in good academic standing. Pictured is Mary Thaman (left) presenting this scholarship to Megan (right), who graduated from The University of Toledo and will attend the College of Law at The University of Toledo this fall. She has worked at the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile and Probate Division while attending school to help her financially and academically further her studies. Congratulations, and best of luck to Megan!