Matt & Christine Hoffman Of Montpelier Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSILVER ANNIVERSRY … Matt and Christie Hoffman of rural Montpelier recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Matthew Hoffman and Christie Batt were united in marriage on August 15, 1998, at the West Unity United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dennis Rowe and the Rev. Douglas Thompson. They have three beautiful children, Ian, Ingrid, and Isabella, and one angel in heaven. They celebrated with a trip to Hocking Hills in June, and then with family in August.