Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant Money To Repair Veterans Memorial Building Parking Lot

GRANT MONEY PRESENTATION … The Bryan Area Foundation awarded the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building a $90,000 grant to repair and concrete their parking lot. Photos show before, during, and after completion of the project along with (left to right) Stacey and Bob Walkup, representing the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building, accepting the check from Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller.

 

