State Patrol Investigating Truck vs. Train Crash In Williams County

(PRESS RELEASE) Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash that occurred on July 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 P.M.

The crash occurred on County Road 15 north of County Road M in Jefferson Township, Williams County.

Thomas N. Traxler, age 73, of Pioneer, Ohio, was operating a 2013 Ford F150 southbound on County Road 15 north of County Road M.

Mr. Traxler then proceeded to drive across a set of railroad tracks when he was struck by a railcar being pushed by a Norfolk Southern train engine.

Mr. Traxler was treated on scene with only minor injuries. There were no injuries reported from the railroad employees.

Alcohol and drug impairment is not suspected and a safety belt was found to be in use at the time of the crash. The railroad crossing warning lights and gates were found to be in proper working order at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County EMS, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern, and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to stop and remain stopped for railroad crossing lights and gates.

The Patrol also reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive distracted.