Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Bryan Bear Bags

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFOUNDATION GRANT … The Bryan Bear Bags program started in 2010, exists to provide nutritious food over the weekend to Bryan City School students and their families with food insecurity. Entirely funded by individual donations and community food drives, during the 2022-2023 school year, the average number of weekly bags sent home was nearly 40. This school year, the number of bags has increased to 75 per week. The Bryan Area Foundation awarded the Bryan Bear Bags a $2,500 grant, enabling the program to continue providing access to needed food, which will improve the quality of life for all in our community. Pictured during the check presentation are, left to right, Bryan Bear Bags volunteer Julie Cummins, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller.