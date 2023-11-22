FULTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Bonnie & John Mandly

“We got married on December 15, 1951. It was a very snowy, blustery day. We had to borrow dad’s car because the gas line froze up on ours. We have not had terrible weather like that on our anniversary since,” Bonnie explained.

Bonnie and John Mandly had no idea that the snowy road they traveled on their wedding day would lead them on a seven decade matrimonial adventure.

“We are now 94 and 92. We feel very blessed to have shared 72 years and thank God for each additional day that we have together,” Bonnie said.

The Mandlys’ story started at Delta High School. John was the Class of 1947, and Bonnie was Class of 1949. “My brother could only get the family car if he agreed to take me to the football games so I could perform with the marching band. He would ask his buddy John to take me home after the games, and a romance blossomed,” Bonnie said.

“I served in the United States Army from February 6, 1951 to Feb. 6, 1953. We were married while I was home on leave. Shortly after, I was sent to France. I was so thankful that I was not sent to Korea,” John said.

After retirement, John from Pierce Construction and Bonnie from Owens-Illinois, then UTMC College of Nursing, they spent a lot of time traveling and experiencing different parts of the world via cruise ship.

“Right now, we are happy to get up in the morning and take care of ourselves,” John said with a chuckle.

”And we are thankful to have such a nice senior center that offers so many activities and delicious food,” Bonnie added.

The Mandlys have two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Happy Anniversary, Mandlys!