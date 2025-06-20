Bryan Area Foundation Boosts East End Park With $35,000 Pathway Grant

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EXERCISE PATH … The Bryan Area Foundation awarded a $35,000 grant to the City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department to help pay for a pedestrian pathway in East End Park. To be completed by early fall, the new .3-mile loop in and around East End Park will provide Bryan residents another walking, jogging, and biking pathway for leisure and exercise. It will be eight feet wide and made of concrete, allowing non-motorized pedestrians the ability to use the pathway, weather permitting, all year round. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee chair Mark Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee members Mike Johnson and Steve Voigt, City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department Director Ben Dominique, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Cliff Oberlin.