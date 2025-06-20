(Montpelier Resident)

Patti Bowen, age 70, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away after receiving life saving care in Ft. Wayne.

She was born to James and Wanda Snow. She was a lifelong factory worker, and raised her son the best way she could.

Sarcasm was always heavy in her quick jokes. She fiercely loved her grandchildren Olivia, and Liam, hardly a conversation could be had without mention of them.

As a Christian woman, God was heavy in her life. She was a member of The West Milford church of Christ until her passing.

She is survived her loving son, and caretaker Alex Bowen. Her grandchildren Olivia Bowen and Liam Bowen. Aunt Dorothy Parks, Brother James Snow Sr. And Sister IT.

Being a private person, Patti has requested no services. Donations can be made to her son Alex to help defer cremation costs. Or plant a Lilac tree in her memory. It was her favorite.