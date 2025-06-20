Community Involvement Day Brings Worthington Employees Out To Serve

TEAMWORK … Several Worthington employees work to make the park area look its best for the upcoming Pettisville Friendship Days event.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STAIN … Worthington employees worked to stain the pavilion area that will be in use for the upcoming Pettisville Friendship Days event.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Employees from Worthington Steel’s...