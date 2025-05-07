Bryan Area Foundation Boosts Kate’s Kart With $2,500 For Young Readers

PRESS RELEASE – The Bryan Area Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to Kate’s Kart, Inc., a pediatric book gifting program at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Started in 2008 by the Layman Family in loving memory of their daughter, Kate, who was born with a congenital heart defect and spent much of her life in the hospital, enduring multiple medical procedures before passing away at the tender age of 18 months.

After her death, Kate’s family was inspired to do something to encourage others who spent time in the hospital. They started giving away new books to children at their local hospital in honor of Kate and her love of books.

This effort has flourished into Kate’s Kart, Inc., a nonprofit organization serving 25 Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio hospitals. Through the generous support of the community, a team of over 100 volunteers and hospital staff gives more than 4,000 new books every month to scared and hurt children and their families.

The Bryan Area Foundation’s grant will help purchase more books and continue the program here at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Pictured during the check presentation are Kate’s Kart Co-Founder and Executive Director Krista Layman, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila.