Bryan Kiwanis Welcomes New Member & Recognizes Students Of The Month

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW MEMBER … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan inducted and welcomed a new member recently. He is Joe Whisler a retired teacher here at Bryan. The club is thrilled to have him and are confident he will be a real asset to the club. Pictured left to right: Dave Schumm, Kiwanian and sponsor and new member Joe Whisler.

MAY STUDENTS OF MONTH … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan recently welcomed the Students of the Month for May 2025 from Bryan High School. The students are chosen by the school faculty for their academic achievements as well as their participation in extracurricular activities. Congratulations to these students. Pictured left to right: Halle Six and Lily Sampson.