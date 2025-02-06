WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Glenwood Avenue Assessments Deadline Extended

(PHOTO BY SAMANTHA N. STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

25 YEARS OF SERVICE … Officer Matt McDonough (center) was recognized by Police Chief Kevin Chittenden (left) and Mayor Kathy Huner (right) for his retirement from the City of Wauseon Police Department.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Wauseon City Council held a meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2025, starting with the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence and roll call, with five members present.

Council then approved minutes from the previous meeting on January 20, 2025, as well as the Committee of the Whole minutes on January 30th.

The finance committee report was then presented with the recommendation that council extend the deadline for paying the Glenwood Avenue assessments – which was done approximately 20 years ago – for eight additional years from January 25th, 2025, which would give owners more time to either sell their property or pay their assessment.

After the measure was passed, council member Sarah Heising noted that this is the maximum extension the city is able to provide pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code.

The finance committee also recommended that the council approve investment statements presented by the finance director, which passed.

Next, department head reports were presented, beginning with Fire Chief Phil Kessler. On February 18th, several members of the department will be receiving awards for years of service.

He added that the department is also continuing drills within the community, including one of the most recent with Fulton County Health Department, as well as at the Fulton County Health Center, focusing on their hyperbaric oxygen chambers.

“A lot of things can go wrong, from decompression issues….to static electricity,” Kessler said about the chambers.

Kessler also mentioned the upcoming Heroes v. Heroes basketball game on February 16th at 3 p.m. at Wauseon High School, sponsored by Triangular Processing.

The event, which places Fulton County first responders and Fulton County Special Olympics athletes head-to-head on the court, is open to the public with a $5 admission fee.

“I appreciate all the first responders…giving your time, volunteering,” said Mayor Kathy Huner.

Police Chief Kevin Chittenden gave his report next. He also discussed the Heroes v. Heroes basketball game, sharing that three officers have signed up to play on the court while another four have signed up to help with other volunteer positions.

“It’s a really good cause, a really cool event,” Chittenden said. “We’re excited to be a part of it again.” He also mentioned that the city is still seeking and accepting applications for a full-time police officer.

Director of Public Service Keith Torbet then provided his updates to the council, stating that a feasibility study would begin the next day.

Additionally, work continues with Arcadis and the water plant to do a filter study to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

Torbet also stated that they are actively seeking an economic development coordinator, as the current coordinator is leaving at the end of the month.

Mayor Huner then confirmed with him that there were four water breaks the previous week, stating that she is learning that these breaks are happening to many communities as the weather fluctuates drastically. “They are taken care of as soon as we locate them,” Torbet said.

Jamie Giguere, Director of Finance, also gave a report, stating that income tax was down 20 percent compared to previous years; however, it is expected that it will be made up and will be back on track in the next month.

The final department head report was read by Law Director Thomas McWatters III, who brought up the next steps for the Glenwood Avenue assessment extension.

According to McWatters III, the finance committee will need to send a letter to affected residents with a set committee meeting time to explain the details and circumstances of the assessment extension, sign a petition, and have the ordinance passed by the council. He stated that this would be very similar to what was passed back in 2000.

Several pieces of legislation were then brought up to council, including:

-Ordinance 2025-2, which amends Section 311.02 of The Codified Ordinances, affecting rules and procedures for obtaining a permit for parades and events. Motion to place the ordinance on first reading was passed.

-Motion to place Ordinance 2025-3, which amends 1301.10(A) of The Codified Ordinances, to update and revise the residential building and zoning inspection fees in a schedule was placed on emergency reading and on final reading by council.

-Motion to revise Section 623.3(A) of The Local Government Manual was placed on emergency reading and on final reading by council. The changes will update the vacation schedule for the city’s non-bargaining employees.

-Resolution 2025-3 was placed on emergency reading and on final reading by council to approve residential building fees, as well as the approval of a new schedule for residential building inspection fees.

-Resolution 2025-4 was placed on emergency reading and on final reading by council. The resolution enables the mayor to advertise for bids for the Enterprise Sanitary Sewer Project, as well as to accept the lowest and best bid and enter into contract with said bidder for the project.

New business was then brought before the council members. Mayor Huner stated that she has appointed and filled spots on various boards and committees, including the Civil Service Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, Pride Wauseon Preservation and Design Review Board and Tax Incentive Review Council.

Secondly, Huner noted that Chief Supermarket is applying for a State Liquor Agency Contract. There were no objections or requests for hearings.

Officer Matt McDonough was then recognized upon his retirement from the city’s police force by the mayor and police chief.

“We would like to take the time in front of council to recognize Matt McDonough for serving 25 years from the City of Wauseon,” said Huner.

“After meeting all of the people that came to [his] retirement party, he is very well loved by our city, people around our county and everyone else.”

McDonough also served with the City of Defiance, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Edgerton, for a combined total of 42 years of service.

A motion to approve and pay the bills was then passed and the meeting was adjourned at 5:31 p.m.