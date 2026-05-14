Bryan Area Foundation Honors Dave Schumm With Good Citizen Award

From left: Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Good Citizen recipient Dave Schumm, and Bryan Area Foundation Chair Steve Hess.

The Bryan Area Foundation presented the Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award to David (Dave) M. Schumm. Nominated by McKenzie Nau, Dave has a long history of serving the Bryan community through various organizations, including but not limited to the Black Swamp Arts Council, Bryan Area Foundation, Bryan Kiwanis, City of Bryan, Ohio Parks and Recreation Youth Sports’ Program, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), First Lutheran Youth Director, One-on-One Mentoring, and Tree City USA. Embodying the Bryan Area Foundation’s theme of “planting trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit,” Dave has literally planted hundreds of trees in our parks and invested in people in Northwest Ohio.

As stated by Nau in her nomination, “Dave is the smiling gentleman that we see all over Bryan, who is always ready to volunteer. As a citizen of Bryan, Dave makes our town a better, greener place, and we are so grateful to have him!”

From left: wife Jan Schumm, Dave Schumm, daughter-in-law Amy Schumm with grandchildren Mason and Skylar, son Jonathan Schumm, and daughter Katie McFaddin.

Dave Schumm, left, with his best friend Bruce Manett.

— Information provided